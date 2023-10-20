Israel-Gaza war: Hamas says it released two American hostages

Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida said Friday that the group has released two American hostages - a mother and her daughter - “for humanitarian reasons,” Reuters reported.

Israel confirmed that Hamas has released two hostages, Israel’s Channel 13 News and Kan public broadcaster reported on Friday.

Sources familiar with the matter say the American hostages released by Hamas are not yet in US custody. Israeli media says Hamas handed the mother and daughter to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Israel responded to the hostage crisis and the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen which killed 1,400 Israelis by pounding Gaza with airstrikes, killing more than 4,000 people, and has said it will act to free the hostages while wiping out Hamas.

It amassed tanks and troops near the perimeter of the enclave for an expected ground invasion, calling on Palestinians to evacuate the north of Gaza, where it says Hamas is dug in.

Israel has also said that there will be no end to its full blockade of the enclave unless Israeli hostages are freed.

Hamas says it has 200 hostages and that 50 more are held by other armed groups in the enclave. It said more than 20 hostages have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, but has not given any further details.

Those held include women, children, the elderly and people from other countries which have been working for their release, along with some Israeli soldiers.

Hamas’ armed wing said on Oct. 16 that kidnapped non-Israelis were “guests” who would be released “when circumstances on the ground allow.”

Hamas has suggested the hostages could be swapped for 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons but Israel is unlikely to agree to that while it is on a war footing.

