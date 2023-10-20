Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Refugee students gesture on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools, in Amman, Jordan Sept. 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Refugee students gesture on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools, in Amman, Jordan Sept. 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel asks UNRWA to evacuate five schools in Gaza

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel asked United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to evacuate five of its schools in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya reported Friday.

The organization said this meant its facilities “are no longer safe.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israel-Gaza war: Hamas says it released two American hostages

Red Crescent says received warning from Israel to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital

Turkey’s Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza ‘amounting to genocide’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size