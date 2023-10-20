Israel asks UNRWA to evacuate five schools in Gaza
Israel asked United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to evacuate five of its schools in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya reported Friday.
The organization said this meant its facilities “are no longer safe.”
