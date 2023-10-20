Israel asks UNRWA to evacuate five schools in Gaza

Israel asked United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to evacuate five of its schools in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya reported Friday.

The organization said this meant its facilities “are no longer safe.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israel-Gaza war: Hamas says it released two American hostages

Red Crescent says received warning from Israel to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital

Turkey’s Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza ‘amounting to genocide’