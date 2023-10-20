Israeli airstrike targets three Hezbollah militants near Lebanese border: Military
An Israeli airstrike on Friday targeted three Hezbollah militants near the Lebanese border, Israel’s military said.
“Three Hezbollah terrorists were identified in the area of the border with Lebanon. IDF (Israel Defense Forces) aircraft struck the terrorists,” it said.
“In addition, a short while ago, IDF snipers opened fire toward gunmen that were identified operating in the area of the border with Lebanon.”
