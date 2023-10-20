Theme
Israeli soldiers walk on a road near Israel’s border with Lebanon amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon, in northern Israel, on October 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli soldiers walk on a road near Israel's border with Lebanon amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon, in northern Israel, on October 19, 2023. (Reuters)

Israeli airstrike targets three Hezbollah militants near Lebanese border: Military

An Israeli airstrike on Friday targeted three Hezbollah militants near the Lebanese border, Israel’s military said.

“Three Hezbollah terrorists were identified in the area of the border with Lebanon. IDF (Israel Defense Forces) aircraft struck the terrorists,” it said.

“In addition, a short while ago, IDF snipers opened fire toward gunmen that were identified operating in the area of the border with Lebanon.”

