Lebanon’s MEA to reduce flights after changes to insurance cover

Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) will reduce flights after changes to its insurance cover, Chairman Mohamad El-Hout said in a televised interview on Friday.



Only eight of its 22 aircraft will operate as of next week due to changes in insurance, he added.



Earlier this week, the carrier said it will keep five of its 24 airplanes in Turkey as a precaution in case of conflict.



Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, as well as Palestinian militants in Lebanon, have been engaged in clashes across the border, the deadliest since the 2006 war and which Beirut fears could further expand.



