Red Crescent says received warning from Israel to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Friday that they received a warning from Israeli forces to ‘immediately evacuate’ Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital, which currently houses over 400 patients and 12,000 displaced civilians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent issued an urgent appeal to the international community, saying: “We call on the world to take immediate and urgent action to prevent a new massacre like the one that occurred on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.”

