People are seen outside the area of al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Gaza City, on October 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Red Crescent says received warning from Israel to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Friday that they received a warning from Israeli forces to ‘immediately evacuate’ Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital, which currently houses over 400 patients and 12,000 displaced civilians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent issued an urgent appeal to the international community, saying: “We call on the world to take immediate and urgent action to prevent a new massacre like the one that occurred on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.”

