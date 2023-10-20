Russia advises against travel to Israel, Lebanon and Jordan

Russia on Friday advised its citizens against traveling to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories amid flaring tensions over Israel’s war with Hamas.



“The situation in the Middle East is heating up,” Moscow’s foreign ministry said. “The number of casualties and injuries is rising. Mass protests are taking place around the world.”



“We strongly recommend that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the region, especially to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories,” it warned.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Tensions in the region have escalated dramatically since Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.



They killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.



Israel says around 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area under attack.



At least 4,137 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian militant group, according to the latest toll from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza.



On Friday, the Israeli army announced plans to evacuate its northern city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday, after days of clashes with Hezbollah fighters along the border with Lebanon.



Read more:

GCC-ASEAN summit warns of escalating violence in Gaza, condemns attacks on civilians

Advertisement

Israel aims to end its responsibility for Gaza Strip: Defense minister

Saudi Crown Prince says GCC looks forward to strengthening ties with ASEAN countries