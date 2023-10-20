Theme
Children sit in a tent, as Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter in a tent camp at a United Nations-run center, after Israel’s call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Sunak, Qatari Emir agree on need to prevent escalation in violence across Middle East

Reuters
Published: Updated:
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed on Friday on the need to prevent escalation in violence across the Middle East and urgently get humanitarian aid into Gaza, Sunak’s office said.

“They underlined the imperative of avoiding any escalation in the violence across the region and agreed that leaders had a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent it,” Sunak’s office said in statement following a meeting between the pair.

“They agreed on the urgent need to get food, water and medicine to civilians who are suffering.”

