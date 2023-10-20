Sunak, Qatari Emir agree on need to prevent escalation in violence across Middle East
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed on Friday on the need to prevent escalation in violence across the Middle East and urgently get humanitarian aid into Gaza, Sunak’s office said.
“They underlined the imperative of avoiding any escalation in the violence across the region and agreed that leaders had a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent it,” Sunak’s office said in statement following a meeting between the pair.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“They agreed on the urgent need to get food, water and medicine to civilians who are suffering.”
Read more:
UN refugee chief warns military escalation will be ‘catastrophic’ for Gaza’s people
Israeli forces kill 13, including 5 children in West Bank refugee camp clashes
Risk of regional spillover from Israel-Hamas war is ‘real’: EU’s von der Leyen