People march during a protest supporting the Palestinian people following Friday Noon prayers towards Tahrir Square in Cairo on October 20, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Tens of thousands rally in Egypt’s Tahrir Square in support of Gaza

AFP
Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Egypt in support of war-torn Gaza on Friday, with large crowds flooding into Cairo’s iconic Tahrir Square, an AFP correspondent and Egyptian media said.

The correspondent said several thousand packed into Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak, while media outlets said others took place in Egypt’s main cities on day 14 of Israel’s bombardment of the enclave following Hamas’ deadly October 7 attacks.

