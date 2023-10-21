Theme
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and THE Palestinian group Hamas, in Gaza City on October 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

At least 13 killed in airstrike over residential unit in Gaza’s Deir el-Balah: Report

At least 13 Palestinians were killed on Saturday by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza’s Deir El Balah neighborood, Hamas’ al-Shehab news agency reported.

The incident happened over a single residential unit, it added.

With Reuters

