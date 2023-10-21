Palestinian Israeli conflict
At least 13 killed in airstrike over residential unit in Gaza’s Deir el-Balah: Report
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
At least 13 Palestinians were killed on Saturday by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza’s Deir El Balah neighborood, Hamas’ al-Shehab news agency reported.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The incident happened over a single residential unit, it added.
With Reuters
Read more:
Humanitarian aid starts entering Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement