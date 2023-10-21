Theme
The remains of the wreckage of a drone that was shot down are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 4, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Drone attack on Iraqi airbase that hosts US troops thwarted: Security source

Reuters
Defense systems at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, intercepted and shot down two drones while they were hovering near the base, an Iraqi security source said on Saturday.

In a statement cited by SITE Intelligence monitoring group, the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq”, a Shia militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

