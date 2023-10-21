Drone attack on Iraqi airbase that hosts US troops thwarted: Security source

Defense systems at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, intercepted and shot down two drones while they were hovering near the base, an Iraqi security source said on Saturday.

In a statement cited by SITE Intelligence monitoring group, the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq”, a Shia militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

