French foreign minister says humanitarian corridor for Gaza is needed

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna said on Saturday that a humanitarian corridor is needed to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza and its establishment could lead to a ceasefire.



“The distribution of aid to civilian populations, starting with the most vulnerable, assumes a humanitarian corridor, which can lead to a ceasefire,” she said at the Cairo Peace Summit hosted by Egypt on the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.



She added that French President Emmanuel Macron had just announced 10 million euros ($10.59 million) of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, in addition to the 10 million euros that she announced last Sunday during a visit to Cairo.



