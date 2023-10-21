Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Israeli military dropped flyers on Gaza warning residents to flee to the south of Wadi Gaza, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

The flyer warned that those who chose to stay north of Wadi Gaza may be identified as a “terrorist.”

Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the perimeter of Gaza for a planned ground invasion.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Its bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Saturday.

Advertisement

More than a million have been displaced, according to Palestinian officials.

With AFP

Read more:

First of 20 aid trucks enter besieged Gaza through Rafah border crossing with Egypt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size