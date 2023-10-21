Israel’s military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south

The Israeli military dropped flyers on Gaza warning residents to flee to the south of Wadi Gaza, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

The flyer warned that those who chose to stay north of Wadi Gaza may be identified as a “terrorist.”



Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the perimeter of Gaza for a planned ground invasion.



Its bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Saturday.

More than a million have been displaced, according to Palestinian officials.

With AFP

