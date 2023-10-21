Israel will step up Gaza strikes: Military spokesman

Israel is to step up its punishing strikes in Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas, a military spokesman told a press conference on Saturday.

Since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, which left 1,400 dead, Israel has launched devastating air and ground bombardments of Gaza. The Hamas authorities say 4,385 people have been killed.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel has also massed tens of thousands of troops and hundreds of tanks along the Gaza border for a widely anticipated ground invasion.

“We have to enter the next phase of the war in the best conditions, not according to what anyone tells us. From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimizing the danger,” military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari told a press conference.

His comments came hours after the first international aid to reach Gaza since October 7 crossed the border from Egypt into the besieged Palestinian territory.

In Israel, military commanders visited frontline units on Saturday.

“Gaza is densely populated, the enemy is preparing a lot of things there -- but we are also preparing for them,” chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told one infantry brigade on a visit.

Read more:

Drone attack on Iraqi airbase that hosts US troops thwarted: Security source

Turkey’s Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader: Turkish presidency

Israel says it has arrested 670 people in West Bank, including 450 Hamas members