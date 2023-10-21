Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Hamas movement chief Ismail Haniyeh, prior to their meeting in Istanbul, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast plan Trump's plan envisions a disjointed Palestinian state that turns over key parts of the West Bank to Israel. It sides with Israel on key contentious issues that have bedeviled past peace efforts, including borders and the status of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements, and attaches nearly impossible conditions for granting the Palestinians their hoped-for state.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Hamas movement chief Ismail Haniyeh, prior to their meeting in Istanbul, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Turkey’s Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader: Turkish presidency

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Gaza in phone call with the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, on Saturday.

Erdogan told Haniyeh about Ankara’s efforts for a ceasefire, for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and possible treatment of the wounded in Turkey.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Hamas leader says US holds responsibility for Gaza hospital attack

Exclusive: ‘Israel will kill us, whether we resist or not,’ says former Hamas chief

Borrell says must condemn Hamas actions, but can never accept collective punishment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size