Egyptian volunteers gather in front of the Rafah crossing, as trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians await a decision for it to open to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, on October 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US says Rafah crossing may open on Saturday

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The US Embassy in Israel said the Gaza-Egypt border may open on Saturday, suggesting that such a move would enable foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In a social media post, the embassy said it had "received info" that the Rafah crossing would open at 10 a.m. (0700GMT). “We do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” it added.

