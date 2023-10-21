US says Rafah crossing may open on Saturday

The US Embassy in Israel said the Gaza-Egypt border may open on Saturday, suggesting that such a move would enable foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave.



In a social media post, the embassy said it had "received info" that the Rafah crossing would open at 10 a.m. (0700GMT). “We do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” it added.

