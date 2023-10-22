Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A mourner carries the body of a child, during the funeral of Palestinians from al-Astal family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 22, 2023. (Reuters)
A mourner carries the body of a child, during the funeral of Palestinians from al-Astal family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Gaza health ministry: 4,651 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Gaza’s health ministry spokesman said on Sunday that since October 7, Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the death of 4,651 Palestinians, of which 40 percent were children.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

More than 14,245 others have been wounded, with 70 percent of them being children and women.

The spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that Israel strikes had killed 266 Palestinians over the past 24 hours, including 117 children.

Read more:

Israel warns Gazans to move south or risk being seen as ‘terrorist’ accomplice

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size