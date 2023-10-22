Gaza health ministry: 4,651 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

Gaza’s health ministry spokesman said on Sunday that since October 7, Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the death of 4,651 Palestinians, of which 40 percent were children.

More than 14,245 others have been wounded, with 70 percent of them being children and women.

The spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that Israel strikes had killed 266 Palestinians over the past 24 hours, including 117 children.

