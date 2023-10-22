India sends humanitarian aid for Gaza via Egypt

An Indian Air Force flight carrying nearly 6.5 tons of medical aid and 32 tons of disaster relief material for Gaza departed for Egypt, according to a spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

The supplies include life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets, and other items, Bagchi said in a post on X.

The flight departed for Egypt’s Al-Arish airport, according to the spokesperson.

