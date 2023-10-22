Theme
In this image from surveillance video aired by Iranian state television, women pull 16-year-old Armita Geravand from a train car on the Tehran Metro in Tehran, Iran, October 1, 2023. (AP)
Iran state media: Girl who fell into coma after hijab encounter is ‘brain dead’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A teenage Iranian girl, who fell into a coma earlier this month following an alleged encounter with officers over violating the country’s hijab law, is said to be “brain dead,” Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

“Follow-ups on the latest health condition of Armita Geravand indicate that her health condition as brain dead seems certain despite the efforts of the medical staff,” the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said.

Iranian authorities have denied claims by rights groups that the 16-year-old was hurt after a confrontation on October 1 with officers enforcing the mandatory Islamic dress code in the Tehran metro.

The report on Geravand could revive nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini last year in the custody of morality police.

