Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People inspect the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Gaza City, on October 18, 2023. (Reuters)
People inspect the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Gaza City, on October 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel did not strike Gaza hospital, Canada defense dept says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Canada’s National Department of Defense said on Saturday that Israel was not behind the Al-Ahli hospital strike in Gaza on October 17.

“Analysis conducted independently by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command indicates with a high degree of confidence that Israel did not strike the Al-Ahli hospital on 17 October 2023,” it said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The strike was more likely caused by an errant rocket fired from Gaza, the Defense department said based on analysis of open source and classified reporting.

Canada’s findings are similar to conclusions by France and the US.

Canada said its assessment is informed by an analysis of the blast damage to the hospital complex, including adjacent buildings and the area surrounding the hospital, as well as the flight pattern of the incoming munition.

Palestinian officials said 471 people were killed in the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital on Tuesday. Gaza’s health ministry blamed an Israeli air strike, while Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by militants.

Advertisement

Read more:

Israel: ‘Absolutely certain’ Gaza hospital attack was Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Israeli strike not behind Gaza hospital blast, French military intelligence says

Hezbollah threats against Israel over Gaza hospital blast didn’t materialize: Experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size