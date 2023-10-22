Israel says killed deputy chief of Hamas Rocket Force in overnight Gaza strikes

Israeli military on Sunday said it killed the deputy chief of Hamas Rocket Force, and ‘dozens of terrorists’ in overnight Gaza strikes, according to Reuters.

Israel has confirmed that 212 people are being held hostage in Gaza, the military spokesperson said, adding that Israeli strikes overnight killed dozens of Palestinian fighters, including the deputy chief of Hamas rocket forces.

On the northern front, Israel has been attacking fighters trying to fire missiles in across the Lebanese border and struck a site in Lebanon from where a missile was fired at an Israeli aircraft, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

