Egyptian army says border guards hurt in accidental hit by Israeli tank

Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries on Sunday after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank, the Egyptian army spokesperson said in a statement.

The Israeli military had earlier said that one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip.

“The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) expresses sorrow regarding the incident,” it said in a statement, giving no further details.

A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom. The incident is being investigated and the details are under review.



The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 22, 2023

