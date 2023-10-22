Theme
A Palestinian woman sorts freshly picked olives during harvest at a farm in the West Bank village of Biet Owwa, south of Hebron, on October 24, 2016. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli group destroyed crops, damaged water tanks in village near Hebron: WAFA

Yusra Asif, Al Arabiya English
Israeli residents destroyed crops, severed solar power connections, and damaged water tanks in a village south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, state news agency WAFA reported on Sunday.

An Israeli group reportedly clashed with a Bedouin community near Shu’ab al-Batm village and destroyed properties and contaminated water wells belong to a Palestinian identified as Mohammed Jabareen by WAFA.

Citing local sources, the state news agency reported that Israeli residents cut down nearly 70 decades-old olive trees in the village of Yasuf in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit.

A Palestinian local identified as Saleh Yasin was reported as saying that trees in the area have consistently been targeted by Israeli forces, adding that the nearby area was recently forcefully bulldozed.

WAFA also cited local sources as saying that Israeli soldiers fired at Palestinian olive pickers forcing them to leave the lands west of Salfit.

