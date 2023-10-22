Theme
Israeli soldiers walk next to an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli soldier killed during raid in Gaza, military says

An Israeli soldier was killed by an anti-tank missile on Sunday during a raid into the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, the military said.

Israeli troops have been conducting raids across the border, which the military says are meant to clear the area and gather intelligence about missing people and captives being held by militant group Hamas in the enclave.

“An IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldier was killed, one was moderately injured, and two were lightly injured as a result of an anti-tank missile launched toward an IDF tank and an engineering vehicle,” the military said.

