Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as the US Secretary of State gives statements to the media inside The Kirya, which houses the Israeli Defence Ministry, after their meeting in Tel Aviv on October 12, 2023. Blinken arrived in a show of solidarity after Hamas's surprise weekend onslaught in Israel, an AFP correspondent travelling with him reported. He is expected to visit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Washington closes ranks with its ally that has launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Netanyahu: Unclear if Hezbollah will join Gaza war, doing so would devastate Lebanon

Reuters
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah on Sunday against opening a second war front with Israel, saying that doing so would bring Israeli counter-strikes of “unimaginable” magnitude that would wreak “devastation” upon Lebanon.

In an official transcript of a briefing Netanyahu gave Israeli commandos near the Lebanese border, he also said: “I cannot tell you right now if Hezbollah will decide to enter the (Gaza) war fully.”

That war, launched after a devastating cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, was “do or die” for Israel, Netanyahu said.

Developing.

