Israelis attend a demonstration, calling for the return of loved ones who were taken as hostages following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Number of people confirmed held hostage in Gaza is 212: Israeli Military

Reuters
Israel has confirmed that 212 people are being held hostage in Gaza, the military spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that Israeli strikes overnight killed dozens of Palestinian fighters, including the deputy chief of Hamas rocket forces.

On the northern front, Israel has been attacking fighters trying to fire missiles in across the Lebanese border and struck a site in Lebanon from where a missile was fired at an Israeli aircraft, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

