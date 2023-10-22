Theme
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh attends a cabinet meeting in the city of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 16, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/Pool via REUTERS
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for ‘united front’ against Israeli attacks

Reuters, Ramallah
Published: Updated:
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Sunday on the international community to create “united front” to stop Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“We place at the top of our priorities stopping the Israeli aggression (...) and bringing in medical and relief aid to prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe,” Shtayyeh said during a meeting with 25 ambassadors, representatives, and consuls.

