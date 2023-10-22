Sarajevo mayor leads pro-Palestinian rally in Bosnia, recalls city’s bloody siege

Several thousand people gathered Sunday in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo at a pro-Palestinian rally, with the mayor invoking the city’s bloody siege during Bosnia’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s.

“The city that has endured the longest siege in modern history, Sarajevo, has the right to stand firmly with Gaza today,” mayor Benjamina Karic told the crowd in front of the city hall.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We know what it’s like when there’s no water, no food, we know what it’s like when children are killed,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“Sarajevo is for peace, Sarajevo is against the killing of any innocent victims in this world,” Karic said to applause.

More than 4,600 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to the latest toll from the health ministry in Gaza.

Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials. Israel says around 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area under attack.

Sarajevo was under a 44-month siege by Bosnian Serb forces during Bosnia’s 1992-1995 war. More than 11,500 people, including several hundred children, were killed during the siege.

Deprived of water, electricity and gas, and cut off from the rest of the world, Sarajevans were shelled almost around the clock.

Demonstrators, many of them young people with Palestinian keffiyehs, waved Palestinian, Bosnian and Turkish flags, according to an AFP reporter.

They carried banners against the bombardment of the Gaza Strip, calling for the “liberation of Palestine” and chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

The rally was organised following a call from the Palestinian community in Bosnia.

Its head Majed Maarouf told the demonstrators that the Palestinian people wanted “their freedom”, insisting that they had “nothing against the Israeli people”.

Several other speakers took to the stage, without mentioning the Israeli victims of the Hamas attack.

Bosnian Muslims make up slightly more than half of the country’s population of 3.5 million, according to the 2013 census.

They are followed by Orthodox Christian Serbs at around one third, and Catholic Croats at 15 percent.

More than 80 percent of Sarajevo’s inhabitants are Bosnian Muslims.

Read more:

US is sanctioning the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence for alleged corruption

Protests erupt in Bosnia after man livestreams partner’s murder

Bosnian soldiers jailed for war crimes against Serbs