US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addresses a press conference during a two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) with Defense Ministers, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US ‘won’t hesitate’ to act in case of escalation in Israel-Hamas war: Austin

Agencies
Published: Updated:
The United States will take “appropriate action” in response to any escalation in the Middle East of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday.

“If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don’t,” he told ABC News, hours after the Pentagon announced it was increasing its military presence in the region.

“We maintain the right to defend ourselves and we won’t hesitate to take the appropriate action,” Austin added.

He warned that there’s a possibility of a “significant escalation” of attacks on American troops and citizens in the Middle East.

“We’re seeing a prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and people throughout the region,” Austin told ABC’s “This Week”.


