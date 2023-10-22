US takes additional steps to strengthen Middle East defense posture: Lloyd Austin
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had taken steps to strengthen the department’s posture in the Middle East after talks with President Joe Biden.
The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has been redirected to the central command area of responsibility, Austin said in a statement. This is in addition to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Washington has already sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington would send more military assets to the Middle East to support Israel and strengthen the US defense posture in the region following “recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces.”
The decision to move the additional carrier group “will further increase our force posture and strengthen our capabilities and abil-ity to respond to a range of contingencies,” he said.
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions will be sent to the region, and more troops will be put on standby to increase protection for US forces, Austin said.
The US “will continue to assess our force posture requirements in the region and consider deploying additional capabilities as necessary,” Austin said.
Drones and rockets targeted two military bases housing US forces in Iraq last week, the latest in a series of attacks after Iraqi militants warned Washington against intervening to support Israel against Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
On Sunday, Katyusha rockets targeted the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, and one blast was heard inside the base, two army sources said.
On Saturday, defense systems at Ain al-Asad intercepted and shot down two drones while they were hovering near the base.
Ain al-Asad air base is located in the western Anbar province.
With Bloomberg, Reuters
