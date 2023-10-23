‘Nothing is left’ of missile that hit Gaza’s Al-Ahli Baptist hospital: Hamas official

A Hamas official has said “nothing is left” of the missile that struck a Gaza hospital, killing 471 people, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Israelis and Palestinians have traded blame for the October 17 strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip last week. The US and several independent investigative reports have supported Israel’s claims that a misfired rocket out of Gaza caused the deadly blast. Meanwhile, Arab countries condemned the attack, which they believe was caused by an Israeli strike.





On Sunday, Hamas reportedly turned down requests by the publication to review “any available evidence of the munition” that struck the site.



“The missile has dissolved like salt in the water,” Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, told the New York Times in a phone interview. “It’s vaporized. Nothing is left.”

Meanwhile, Salama Maroof, the head of the Hamas-run government media office, said in a text message to the publication: “Who says we’re obligated to present the remnants of every rocket that kills our people? In general, you can come and research and confirm for yourself from the evidence we possess.”

However, Israel also turned down requests by the publication “to provide logs of all its military activity in the area at the time of the strike and declined to specify the video on which it based its assessment of Palestinian responsibility.”

Israel investigates Gaza hospital attack

Following the attack, Israel launched a full investigation. It said it was “absolutely certain” the blast resulted from a failed rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

In a statement, Israeli Army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari explained at 6:15 p.m., Hamas fired a barrage of rockets at Israel. Shortly after, at 6:59 p.m., around ten missiles were fired by Islamic Jihad from a nearby cemetery.





According to the spokesperson, it was at this time, 6:59 p.m., when there were reports of an explosion at the hospital.



“According to our intelligence, Hamas checked the reports, understood it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that had misfired, and decided to launch a global media campaign to hide what really happened,” Hagari further said, adding: “They went as far as inflating the number of casualties. They understood, with absolute certainty, that it was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad that damaged the hospital.”





Israel strikes Gaza following Hamas attack

Israel launched what’s been described as the deadliest strikes yet on Gaza after Hamas militants breached the border on October 7 and, killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and took 212 hostages back to the besieged strip.



On Sunday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said that Israel’s air and missile strikes in retaliation had killed at least 4,651 and wounded 14,245, with over a million of the densely populated enclave’s 2.3 million people displaced.





Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the fenced border around Gaza for a planned ground invasion to eradicate Hamas.



Hamas’s armed wing said it had fired more rockets at Tel Aviv on Sunday. There was no immediate word of damage or casualties.

With Israel keeping up daily bombings, Palestinians said they received renewed Israeli military warnings to move from Gaza’s north to the south to avoid the deadliest theater of the war.



They said military leaflets dropped on the territory, just 45 kilometers (28 miles) long, contained the added warning that they could be identified as sympathizers with a “terrorist organization” if they stayed put.

