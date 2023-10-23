Gaza’s fuel supply to completely run out in three days as humanitarian crisis worsens

Fuel supply in the Gaza Strip is expected to run out in three days, the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) has said, warning of a catastrophic impact on humanitarian assistance in the region.

The UNRWA, one the largest humanitarian organization in the region hosting more than half a million displaced people, called on world leaders to “immediately allow” fuel supplies into the Gaza Strip to keep hospitals functioning and “prevent a collapse” of humanitarian response.

“No fuel will further strangle the children, women and people of Gaza,” UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini said.

“Without fuel, we will fail the people of Gaza whose needs are growing by the hour, and under our watch. This cannot and should not happen.”

120 newborn babies at risk

The lives of at least 120 newborn babies on incubators in war-torn Gaza’s hospitals are at risk as fuel runs out, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) warned on Sunday.

“We have currently 120 neonates who are in incubators, out of which we have 70 neonates with mechanical ventilation, and of course this is where we are extremely concerned,” UNICEF spokesperson Jonathan Crickx told AFP.

“If they (babies) are put in mechanical ventilation incubators, by definition, if you cut the electricity, we are worried about their lives.”

According to Gaza’s health ministry,130 premature babies were in danger of dying due to the lack of fuel as of Saturday.

Aid far from enough

While aid has been allowed into the besieged Gaza Strip snce Saturday, humanitarian organizations warn that it is far from enough to meet the significant human needs on the ground.

“It [aid] is far from enough. To be meaningful, Gaza needs an uninterrupted and scaled up humanitarian supply line,” Lazzarini said.

Twenty aid trucks crossed from Egypt into Gaza on Saturday but there was no fuel in the consignment.

Israel continues to block fuel and electricity supplies essential to keep hospitals and other essential services running citing fears that fuel could help Hamas, although the limited supplies still in Gaza were reportedly being diverted to keep the generators for medical equipment running.

