Israel says mounting limited ground assault on Gaza

Israel's military said on Monday that ground forces mounted limited raids into the Gaza Strip overnight to fight Palestinian gunmen and that air strikes were being focused on sites where Hamas was assembling to attack any wider Israeli invasion.

In a televised briefing, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 222 people had now been confirmed as taken hostage during the Oct 7 cross-border onslaught by Hamas.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.