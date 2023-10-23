Israel says ‘thwarted’ drone attack from Gaza

The Israeli army said Monday it had “thwarted” an attack from Gaza by two drones that was claimed by Hamas.

“Two UAVs were identified crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory” at Nir Oz and Ein HaBesor near the border, the army said. “Both UAVs were thwarted,” a statement added, without stating whether they were shot down.

Hamas, which used drones in their October 7 attack on Israel, said on social media that “Israeli military posts” were the targets of the latest raid.

