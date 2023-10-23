Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An Israeli flag flutters from a self-propelled howitzer near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 22, 2023. (Reuters)
An Israeli flag flutters from a self-propelled howitzer near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel says ‘thwarted’ drone attack from Gaza

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Israeli army said Monday it had “thwarted” an attack from Gaza by two drones that was claimed by Hamas.

“Two UAVs were identified crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory” at Nir Oz and Ein HaBesor near the border, the army said. “Both UAVs were thwarted,” a statement added, without stating whether they were shot down.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hamas, which used drones in their October 7 attack on Israel, said on social media that “Israeli military posts” were the targets of the latest raid.

Read more:

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue as soldiers skirmish with Hamas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size