Smoke rises after Israeli shelling, as seen from Lebanese side, near the border with Israel, in Alma Al-Shaab, southern Lebanon, October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

More than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon amid tensions on Israeli border: UN agency

AFP
Published: Updated:
More than 19,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid an uptick in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah at the country’s southern border, figures released Monday by a United Nations agency showed.

“An increase in cross-border incidents” has resulted in the displacement of 19,646 people in Lebanon, “both within the south and elsewhere within the country,” said the International Organization for Migration.

