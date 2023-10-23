More than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon amid tensions on Israeli border: UN agency

More than 19,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid an uptick in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah at the country’s southern border, figures released Monday by a United Nations agency showed.

“An increase in cross-border incidents” has resulted in the displacement of 19,646 people in Lebanon, “both within the south and elsewhere within the country,” said the International Organization for Migration.

