Third convoy of aid trucks bound for Gaza enters Rafah crossing
A third convoy of aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing from Egypt on Monday bound for the besieged Gaza Strip, an aid worker and two security sources said.
Deliveries of aid through Rafah began on Saturday after wrangling over procedures for inspecting the aid and bombardments on the Gaza side of the border had left relief materials stranded in Egypt.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Rafah is the main crossing in and out of Gaza that does not border Israel. Since Israel has imposed a “total siege” of the enclave in retaliation for an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, Rafah has become the focus of efforts to deliver aid.
On Saturday and Sunday 34 trucks passed through. The number of trucks in Monday's convoy was similar to each of those days, the aid worker and security sources said.
UN officials say about 100 trucks would be needed daily to meet essential needs in Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people and where stocks of food, water and fuel have been running low.
Read more:
Parents in Gaza take to writing names on children as precaution to identify them
Unprecedented Israeli raids across Gaza continue
-
Israel says mounting limited ground assault on GazaIsrael's military said on Monday that ground forces mounted limited raids into the Gaza Strip overnight to fight Palestinian gunmen and that air ... Middle East
-
Gazans write names on their children as precaution to identify their dead bodiesSo far hundreds of children have been pulled from the wreckage in Gaza, their bodies mutilated or decapitated, making it nearly impossible to recognize them. Middle East
-
Gaza’s fuel supply to completely run out in three days as humanitarian crisis worsensFuel supply in the Gaza Strip is expected to run out in three days, the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) has said, warning of a ... Middle East