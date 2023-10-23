Third convoy of aid trucks bound for Gaza enters Rafah crossing

A third convoy of aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing from Egypt on Monday bound for the besieged Gaza Strip, an aid worker and two security sources said.

Deliveries of aid through Rafah began on Saturday after wrangling over procedures for inspecting the aid and bombardments on the Gaza side of the border had left relief materials stranded in Egypt.

Rafah is the main crossing in and out of Gaza that does not border Israel. Since Israel has imposed a “total siege” of the enclave in retaliation for an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, Rafah has become the focus of efforts to deliver aid.

On Saturday and Sunday 34 trucks passed through. The number of trucks in Monday's convoy was similar to each of those days, the aid worker and security sources said.

UN officials say about 100 trucks would be needed daily to meet essential needs in Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people and where stocks of food, water and fuel have been running low.

