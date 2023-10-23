Theme
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Top EU diplomat calls for ‘more, quicker’ aid supplies for Gaza

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday urged faster aid deliveries to Gaza, and said the bloc was debating calling for a “humanitarian pause” as Israel continues to bombard the besieged city.

“What’s important, more, quicker, and in particular to enter the basic things that make water and electricity supply being restored,” Borrell said, ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

(With AFP)

