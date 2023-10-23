US advises Israel to delay Gaza ground invasion: Report

The US has asked Israel to delay its much-anticipated ground invasion of the Gaza Strip to buy more time for hostage negotiations with Hamas and prepare for possible attacks from Iran-backed groups on US interests in the region, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing US officials.

US President Joe Biden has urged Israel to delay its invasion plans to allow for more humanitarian aid into Gaza, the report said, as Israel continues to bombard the Palestinian enclave.

“Two US officials said the advice to the Israelis to hold off on the land war was being conveyed through Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III because the Pentagon is helping advise Israel on military actions, including the ground invasion,” the New York Times reported.

“Mr. Austin has had near daily calls with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, to discuss operational matters, American arms shipments to Israel and US military deployments to the region. He has also talked about recovering the hostages as a priority, one US official said.”

Clashes continue

Meanwhile, Hamas militants continue to clash with Israeli forces on the ground who infiltrated the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Both Israel and Hamas reported overnight clashes in Gaza.

Gaza authorities say at least 5,087 people, including 2,055 children have been killed in a two-week Israeli bombardment triggered by the deadly Hamas assault on October 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals and took more than 200 hostages.

According to Reuters reports, Israel said ground forces mounted limited raids to fight Palestinian gunmen and that airstrikes were being focused on sites where Hamas was assembling to attack any wider Israeli invasion.

Israel has imposed a “full siege” on Gaza for the past two weeks, cutting off food supplies, water, electricity and fuel. Humanitarian organizations have criticized the move as a form of collective punishment that may amount to war crimes under international law.

A total of 34 aid trucks entered Gaza through the Rafah border but organizations such as the UNRWA have said the aid is “far from enough.”

Delayed invasion

The unconfirmed New York Times report said that Hamas’ release of two American women on Friday has spurred the administration to press the Israelis to allow for more time to negotiate the release of 212 other hostages by holding off the land war.

The report, however, cited a diplomat in the Israeli Embassy in Washington denying any US government involvement in advising a delay to the ground invasion.

“We have a close dialogue and consultations with the US administration. The US is not pressing Israel in regards to the ground operation,” the diplomat was quoted as saying.

Since the start of the conflict, the US has deployed about 2,000 marines and sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers and their support ships.

With an anticipated ground invasion of the Gaza Strip and Israeli tanks seen stationed at the region’s border, Washington remains on high alert as regional tensions have soared in the Middle East after the Hamas-Israel war broke out.

