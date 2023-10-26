Theme
Palestinians react at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Turkey’s Erdogan: West not adhering to law in Gaza because blood spilled is Muslims’

Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Western countries were not adhering to international law in Gaza because the “blood spilled is Muslims’ blood,” adding that Israeli attacks on Gaza were “barbaric.”

In a speech at his presidential palace, Erdogan blamed Western countries for providing unconditional support for Israeli attacks instead of calling for restraint.

