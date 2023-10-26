Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meets soldiers in a field near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meets soldiers in a field near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel not interested in war with any other foe other than Hamas: Defense minister

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel has no interest in war with any other foe other than Hamas, and its ground operation in Gaza will come when conditions are right, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We are waging war on the southern front against Hamas, prepared for any development in the north, Hezbollah is suffering many losses. However, we have no interest in expanding the war,” Gallant told reporters after he was asked about the possibility of a confrontation with Iran.

Asked about a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, Gallant said: “The day it will come is not far off ... the maneuver will start when conditions are right.” Gallant would not comment on the possibility of a Qatari-mediated hostage release but said “any channel is a possibility as long as the goal is met.”

Read more:

Israel stages new sortie into Gaza, hints there may be several ‘invasions’

Arab countries condemn ‘flagrant violations’ in targeting civilians in Gaza

Hamas delegation visits Moscow, discusses release of hostages in Gaza: Russian media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size