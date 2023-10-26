Israel not interested in war with any other foe other than Hamas: Defense minister

Israel has no interest in war with any other foe other than Hamas, and its ground operation in Gaza will come when conditions are right, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday.

“We are waging war on the southern front against Hamas, prepared for any development in the north, Hezbollah is suffering many losses. However, we have no interest in expanding the war,” Gallant told reporters after he was asked about the possibility of a confrontation with Iran.

Asked about a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, Gallant said: “The day it will come is not far off ... the maneuver will start when conditions are right.” Gallant would not comment on the possibility of a Qatari-mediated hostage release but said “any channel is a possibility as long as the goal is met.”

