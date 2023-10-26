Israeli government spokesperson casts doubt on Gaza death toll numbers

An Israeli government spokesperson on Thursday questioned the accuracy of the death toll provided by Palestinian authorities in the Gaza Strip and accused Hamas of inflating the numbers.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya, Ofir Gendelman, Arab media spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, advised Arab and Western media not to believe the numbers released by the militant group controlling the enclave.

Watch: In an interview with Al Arabiya, #Israeli government spokesperson Ofir Gendelman questions the accuracy of the death toll provided by Palestinian authorities in the #Gaza Strip and accuses #Hamas of inflating the numbers.



Read more: https://t.co/GyfZYBCQqF pic.twitter.com/kfwcsdpHkU — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 26, 2023

Advertisement

“Where does this data come from? It’s from the Ministry of Health ... which takes orders from Hamas’ Ministry of Information and the terrorist spokesperson belonging to Hamas,” he told Al Arabiya. “There are no independent data.”

When pressed on whether he thinks death tolls published by international organizations or the United Nations are accurate, he said all were subject to Hamas’ orders.

“They fear Hamas. In several cases, the teams are Palestinians belonging to Hamas.”

His comments came one day after US President Joe Biden made similar claims.

Biden said on Wednesday he had “no confidence in the number that Palestinians are using” for the death toll in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Watch: US President Joe #Biden says he has “no confidence in the number that #Palestinians are using” for the death toll in the #Gaza Strip.



Read more: https://t.co/mvuhLzakaZ pic.twitter.com/vxBadxgFWT — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 26, 2023

Biden was asked at a White House press conference whether the death count, which has passed 7,000 and includes over 2,700 children, meant Israel was ignoring US appeals to reduce civilian deaths in its bombardment of the coastal enclave.

“What they say to me is I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war,” he said.

“(The) Israelis should be incredibly careful to be sure that they’re focusing on going after the folks that (are) propagating this war against Israel. And it’s against their interest when that doesn’t happen,” added Biden.

During the live interview with Gendelman, Al Arabiya received reports that the health ministry in Gaza had released names and ID numbers of more than 7,000 alleged victims who had been killed since Israel launched its latest bombardment on the Strip.

In response, Gendelman called for “evidence,” saying, “This is a list of names and ID numbers, but where are the corpses? Where’s the evidence? We can provide you with 10,000 names and 100,000 names, but this does not prove they were killed.”

Gendelman then accused Hamas of “continuously lying” when questioned about Israel’s rejection of doubts regarding its claim that 1,400 people were killed in Israel.

“Hamas lies. Hamas fabricates facts to support its stories,” the spokesperson said.

When told the Israeli government is accused by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas of doing the same, Gendelman accused both of fabricating facts and questioned their credibility.

“The Palestinian Authority does not have credibility,” he told Al Arabiya. “Hamas is inflating the numbers and saying all the deaths are civilians.”

He continued, “How many terrorists have been killed? Did Hamas admit to any of its terrorists being killed?” he asked. “No, because it is trying to portray all fatalities as innocent civilians.”

Gendelman also said Hamas should apologize instead of Israel for the Palestinian deaths.

With Reuters

Read more:

Biden says ‘no confidence in’ Palestinian death toll in Gaza

Gaza health ministry issues list of names of thousands killed in Israeli bombing

Exclusive: ‘Israel will kill us, whether we resist or not,’ says former Hamas chief