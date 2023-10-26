Theme
A person holds a child as Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Ministry: At least 7,000, including 2,913 children, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

AFP
The Hamas-run health ministry said Thursday that at least 7,028 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since the militant group’s October 7 attacks on Israel.

Some 2,913 children and 1,709 women are among the dead - marking the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

