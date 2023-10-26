One killed in ‘assassination operation’ in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp

The brother of a wanted extremist was killed inside Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp on Thursday, state media said.

A young man who was “the target of an assassination operation inside the Ain al-Helweh camp died after sustaining serious wounds,” Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

Advertisement

The camp on the outskirts of the southern port city of Sidon was rocked by deadly clashes earlier this year that pitted members of president Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement, which controls the camp, against hardline militants.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hamas, the militia group which carried out brutal attacks on Israel from Gaza on October 7, was not involved in the fighting.

Last month, Palestinian fighters agreed a ceasefire after more than a week of deadly violence.

In late July, five days of fighting in the camp killed 13 people and wounded dozens.

Ain al-Helweh is home to more than 54,000 registered refugees and thousands of Palestinians who joined them in recent years fleeing the civil war in neighbouring Syria.

By longstanding convention, the Lebanese army stays out of the camps and leaves the Palestinian factions to handle security.

Read more:

Lebanese battle blaze after Israel bombed border: Officials

Israel says it struck Lebanon in retaliation for missile launch

Israel’s military says Iran ordered recent attacks by allies in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon