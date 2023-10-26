Drones strike Syria’s Hama after deadly attacks on Idlib: Army and rescuers

The Syrian army shot down on Thursday eight drones over the Hama and Aleppo countryside in northwestern Syria that had killed three Syrians and injured two others, state media said, only hours after the opposition and rescuers accused the army of its own deadly attacks on opposition-held Idlib city.

The army said several villages in rural Hama had come under attack from drones flying from Idlib city. At least four civilians were killed in Idlib earlier from rockets fired by the Syrian army, rebel sources said.

The Syrian army has blamed opposition forces, who it says are extremists, for attacks on government-held areas in Idlib and Aleppo provinces and denies indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas in areas under rebel control.

Rescuers and residents say the Syrian government backed by Russian jets have intensified in the last three weeks their bombardment of Syria’s northwest opposition-held enclave The area is the last opposition bastion under control of mainstream Turkey-backed armed factions and the Hayat Tahrir al Sham militant group.

At least five civilians were killed during a Russian strike on Tuesday that hit a camp for displaced Syrians in opposition-held Saraqeb, residents and rescuers said.

Opposition sources say at least 60 civilians have been killed in the bombing by the Syrian army and its Russian ally of opposition-held villages and towns since the start of the month.

Thousands have fled the bombing campaign to safer areas along the border with Turkey.

