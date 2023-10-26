Theme
Smoke rises from the Iraqi Kurdistan headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), after Iran's Revolutionary Guards' strike on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed REFILE-CORRECTING PARTY
Smoke rises from the Iraqi Kurdistan headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), after Iran's Revolutionary Guards' strike on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq September 28, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkey launches drone attack on PKK members in northern Iraq, killing 10

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Turkish drone strikes on Wednesday night killed ten Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in two separate attacks in northern Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said on Thursday.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory but has stepped up its drone attacks in recent weeks.

The PKK, which has bases around northern Iraq, is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and European Union. The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

