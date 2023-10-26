Turkey launches drone attack on PKK members in northern Iraq, killing 10

Turkish drone strikes on Wednesday night killed ten Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in two separate attacks in northern Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said on Thursday.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory but has stepped up its drone attacks in recent weeks.

Advertisement

The PKK, which has bases around northern Iraq, is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and European Union. The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey extends military operations in Syria and Iraq for two more years

‘Terrorist’ facilities in Syria, Iraq are legitimate targets for Turkey: Defense min

More than 11 killed in Turkish strike on northeast Syria, a war monitor says