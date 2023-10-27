Theme
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaks to medias during a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on July 21, 2023. (File photo: AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

France's Macron says looking to build 'humanitarian coalition' regarding Gaza

Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after a European Union summit in Brussels, said several European countries are looking to build up a “humanitarian coalition” regarding Gaza and talks were being held with Cyprus and Greece over this.

“Cyprus could serve as a base for humanitarian operations,” Macron said on Friday.

