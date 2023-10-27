France’s Macron says looking to build ‘humanitarian coalition’ regarding Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after a European Union summit in Brussels, said several European countries are looking to build up a “humanitarian coalition” regarding Gaza and talks were being held with Cyprus and Greece over this.



“Cyprus could serve as a base for humanitarian operations,” Macron said on Friday.

