Israeli military says expanding Gaza ground operations, internet cut off

Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s chief military spokesperson said on Friday, amid reports of heavy bombing of the besieged enclave, where internet and mobile phone services were cut off.

“In the last hours, we intensified the attacks in Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a televised news briefing.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said the air force was conducting extensive strikes on tunnels and other infrastructure.

“In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight,” he said, raising expectations that the long-anticipated ground invasion of Gaza may be beginning.

Israeli forces have massed outside Gaza, where Israel has been conducting an intense campaign of aerial bombardment since a deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hamas on Friday called on the world to “act immediately” to stop Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

“We call on the Arab and Muslim countries and the international community to take responsibility and act immediately to stop the crimes and series of massacres against our people,” Hamas said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Palestinian mobile phone service provider Jawwal said that services including phone and internet had been cut by heavy bombardment.

A statement from the Palestine Red Crescent Society said it had completely lost contact with its operations room in Gaza and all its teams operating on the ground.

The Hamas government said Israel cut communications and most of the internet” across the Gaza Strip on Friday.

The government’s media office accused Israel of taking the measure “to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea.”

Global internet monitor NetBlocks reported “a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip with high impact to Paltel,” Jawwal’s owner, citing live network data.

“The company is the last remaining major operator to supply service as connectivity declines amid ongoing fighting with Israel,” NetBlocks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel says it is preparing a ground invasion, but has been urged by the US and Arab countries to delay an operation that would multiply the number of civilian casualties in the densely populated coastal strip and might ignite a wider conflict.

Israel says Hamas killed some 1,400 people including children in its October 7 rampage.

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said 7,326 Palestinians had been killed in retaliatory Israeli airstrikes, including around 3,000 children.

With agencies

Read more:

Hamas links release of hostages to ceasefire in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza

Jordan’s foreign minister says Israel has launched ground war on Gaza

Israel says missiles that hit Egypt were launched by Yemen’s Houthis at Israel