Iran ground forces launch two-day drill in central region

Iran’s ground forces on Friday launched two days of exercises to test the flight readiness of more than 200 helicopters, state television reported.



The drills, which had been planned earlier, are aimed at “confronting possible threats” facing the Islamic Republic, spokesperson Brigadier General Amir Cheshak told the TV. He did not elaborate.



He said troops and military equipment had been transferred from seven of Iran’s provinces for the drills in Nasr Abad in the central Isfahan province.



