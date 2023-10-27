Theme
This handout photo provided by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) official website Sepah News on January 17 2023, shows members of the IRGC taking part in a military drill in the south of Iran. (Sepah News via AFP)
Iran ground forces launch two-day drill in central region

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Iran’s ground forces on Friday launched two days of exercises to test the flight readiness of more than 200 helicopters, state television reported.

The drills, which had been planned earlier, are aimed at “confronting possible threats” facing the Islamic Republic, spokesperson Brigadier General Amir Cheshak told the TV. He did not elaborate.

He said troops and military equipment had been transferred from seven of Iran’s provinces for the drills in Nasr Abad in the central Isfahan province.

