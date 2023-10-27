Israel links projectile that landed in Egypt to ‘aerial threat’ in Red Sea

The Israeli military said on Friday that an “aerial threat” had been spotted in the Red Sea region and linked this to a projectile that landed on Egyptian coastal territory there.



“In recent hours, an aerial threat was spotted in the Red Sea region. Combat helicopters were scrambled in response to the threat, and this matter is now being investigated,” chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.



“To our understanding, the strike that took place in Egypt originated in this threat,” he said in a televised briefing.



“Israel will work with Egypt, and the United States, and bolster regional defenses against threats from the Red Sea region.”



