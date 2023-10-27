Ministry: At least 7,326, including 3,038 children, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Friday 7,326 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the eruption of war with Israel on October 7.



The latest death toll includes 3,038 children killed, a ministry statement said, while 18,967 people have been wounded across Gaza.



