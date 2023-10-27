Israel Palestine Conflict
Number of people confirmed held hostage in Gaza is 229: Israeli military
The Israeli military said on Friday that the number of people confirmed held hostage in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 cross-border raids by Hamas had reached 229.
