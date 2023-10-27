Theme
Burnt out vehicles in Ashkelon are pictured following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel. (File/AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Number of people confirmed held hostage in Gaza is 229: Israeli military

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Israeli military said on Friday that the number of people confirmed held hostage in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 cross-border raids by Hamas had reached 229.

